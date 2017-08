CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate that they say walked off of a job site on Tuesday, according to a release from the organization.

Keith Perry, 62, reportedly left his site in Childersburg around 10 a.m. wearing a white state uniform. Perry stands around 6’3″ tall and weighs 232 pounds.

Perry is currently serving a life sentence for first degree assault.

Those with more information are asked to call the ADOC at (800) 831-8825.