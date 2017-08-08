Alabama Prisoner Recaptured in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C (WIAT) — Michael John Klink, 49, was taken into custody after being recaptured around 6 p.m. on Monday in Charleston, South Carolina.

Klink escaped from Elba Work Release on June 6, after correction officials found the inmate missing from the facility during an inmate court, according to the release form the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division.

Klink is serving a 20-year sentence on a 2011 third-degree burglary conviction in Henry County.

He faces charges for the escape.