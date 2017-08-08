Alabama Prisoner Recaptured in South Carolina

Kamara Daughtry Published: Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C (WIAT) — Michael John Klink, 49, was taken into custody after being recaptured around 6 p.m. on Monday in Charleston, South Carolina.

Klink escaped from Elba Work Release on June 6, after correction officials found the inmate missing from the facility during an inmate court, according to the release form the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division.

Klink is serving a 20-year sentence on a 2011 third-degree burglary conviction in Henry County.

He faces charges for the escape.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s