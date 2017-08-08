ALEA issues missing senior alert for Cullman County woman

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman, according to a release from ALEA.

Susan Robb Powell, 65, was last seen in Dodge City and reportedly suffers from dementia. Powell was last seen wearing a denim shirt, denim capri pants, and carrying a black purse on County Road 226 on Tuesday.

Powell stands around 5’5″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Officials are asking anyone with knowledge of Powell’s whereabouts to call the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 735-2425 or call 911.