Babypalooza heading to BJCC this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Babypalooza Baby and Maternity Expo is heading into Birmingham Saturday, August 12th!

The free event is for new and expectant parents. It helps connect them to local resources and information as they start the journey into parenthood. You’ll also find games and demos of the latest toys and more in childcare.

Babypalooza is hosted by Children’s of Alabama and features exhibitors with health, childcare and maternity goods and services. You’ll find plenty of representatives from each, with booths by Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Alfa Insurance, Babies R Us, CollegeCounts 529 Fund, Alabama Partnership for Children, and plenty more.

Now in its 13th year, Babypalooza continues to grow here in Birmingham, bringing Magic City parents the latest in everything baby. Babypalooza is free to attend. If you’re interested, head over to the BJCC’s South Hall on August 12th. The event runs from 9:30 to 2:30.

For more details, click here. You can also pre-register for prizes at the site. The first 250 guests will receive swag bags from CollegeCounts.