BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire is on the scene of a fire at a Mattress Firm on Montclair Road.

Crews working interior of a fire at Mattress Firm on Montclair. — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) August 8, 2017

Interior crews reporting fire under control, Mattress Firm, Montclair Rd. — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) August 8, 2017

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.