ETOWAH, Ala. – Charles Eugene Underwood, 46, of Collinsville was arrested for allegedly enticing a child and indecent exposure on Monday, August 7.

Underwood allegedly exposed himself to a 13 year-old female and attempted to entice her into a vehicle for immoral purposes, according to the release from the Etowah County Sheriff’s office.

He is being detained in the Etowah County Detention Center on $10,000 cash bond.