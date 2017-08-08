VIDEO: Don Siegelman heralds removal of ‘electronic shackle,’ exclaims ‘yaaaaay!’

By Published:

(WIAT) — “TODAY IS THE DAY!” a post to the Facebook page “Free Don Siegelman” announced Tuesday morning.

Former Alabama governor Don Siegelman was convicted of bribery in 2006 in connection with Richard Scrushy’s HealthSouth case, and was sentenced to prison. He spent six years behind bars, and was released on Feb. 8, 2017.

Since his release, he has been on probation and had an electronic ankle monitor while he was on house arrest. Tuesday, he celebrated the removal of his ‘electronic shackle’ with two gleeful videos, including one titled, “NO MORE SHACKLE!”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s