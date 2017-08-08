Etowah County man arrested after pipe bomb found during traffic stop

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Walnut Grove man was arrested and charged in connection to possession of a destructive device.

Sheriff Todd Entrekin says an Altoona Police officer stopped a vehicle on August 3 near the intersection of Murphree Valley Road and Gadsden Blountsville Road. Fiaccato was reportedly a passenger in the car, and dispatch confirmed to the officer he had an outstanding, active warrant.

The registered owner of the car, who Entrekin says was driving, gave officers permission to search the vehicle. It was then they reportedly discovered a metal “pipe bomb” explosive device. Entrekin reports Fiaccato admitted to making the device.

Fiaccato is in the Etowah County Detention Center on $5,000 bond for the destructive device warrant.