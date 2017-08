HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Hoover businesses Tuesday were forced to close their doors to customers, instead opening them to crews charged with cleaning up flood waters.

The shops are located in the Centre at Riverchase on Montgomery Highway in Hoover. Sola Salon and Nothing Bundt Cakes employees are busy helping clean up after the water got inside this morning.

Nothing Bundt Cakes tells us they’ll be closed today and hope to open back up tomorrow.