Hoover sinkhole causes problems for local business

HOOVER, Ala (WIAT) — A sinkhole in Hoover is causing problems for area business already getting wet from the recent rain. City officials say after a review of the problem they feel it’s not their responsibility to fix.

“Alabama state law is very clear. In that municipalities can not go into private property and spend public funds to remedy situations on private property, unless there is what’s called a public purpose to do so,” said Hoover City Councilman John Lyda.

The sinkhole is the result of a collapsed drain in the parking lot that construction crews are working to fix. Business owners in the shopping strip want to to see the problem fixed and don’t care who does it.

“I don’t care if it’s the city of hoover, someone needs to step up and figure out who’s responsible for this and make it happen and make it happen soon,” said Dedra Miele, owner of Nothing Bunt Cakes.

The city of Hoover says they will consider ways to protect their citizens safety and business investments. CBS 42 will reach out to the landlord to ask what more can be done to fix the problems.