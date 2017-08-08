Montgomery man arrested for sexual abuse of a child

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Montgomery man was arrested for child sex crimes on Tuesday, according to an announcement by Attorney General Steven Marshall.

Deggie Young Hardwick, 33, was indicted on charges of electronic solicitation of a child, second-degree sexual abuse, and production of obscene matter.

Agents with the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Hardwick and took him to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Hardwick could face 10 years to life in prison if convicted for production of obscene material, two to 20 years for electronic solicitation of a child, and up to one year for second-degree sexual abuse.