Montgomery man arrested for sexual abuse of a child

By Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Montgomery man was arrested for child sex crimes on Tuesday, according to an announcement by Attorney General Steven Marshall.

Deggie Young Hardwick, 33, was indicted on charges of electronic solicitation of a child, second-degree sexual abuse, and production of obscene matter.

Agents with the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Hardwick and took him to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Hardwick could face 10 years to life in prison if convicted for production of obscene material, two to 20 years for electronic solicitation of a child, and up to one year for second-degree sexual abuse.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s