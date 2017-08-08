Pedestrian plowed down by SUV after argument over cell phone

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A Brighton man was arrested for attempted murder after reportedly running down a pedestrian with an SUV on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a report of a man being struck by a vehicle around 4 a.m. in the 4300 block of Bessemer Super Highway. When deputies arrived, they learned that a 21-year-old victim had been transported to a hospital in a private vehicle. Detectives went to the hospital to question the victim.

Detectives learned that the victim had gotten into an argument with 46-year-old Jorge Luna over a cell phone. Luna got into his SUV and hit the victim before fleeing the scene.

Sheriff’s Detectives issued a lookout to Alabaster Police after learning that Luna worked in the area. Alabaster Police found him shortly after and detained him until detectives arrived.

Luna was arrested and charged with attempted murder.