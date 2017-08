BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today is the final day to register to vote in the August 22nd municipal election in Birmingham.

You can register to vote here. You can also locate your polling place here.

Nine of the candidates running for mayor of the city participated in a forum Monday night at the Worship Center Christian Church. Voters across the city listened to candidates’ stances on important issues.

