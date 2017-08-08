Senator Luther Strange gains key endorsements ahead of special election

(WIAT) — We are just one week away from the special election to fill Alabama’s senate seat, left vacant by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. As the countdown to Election Day continues, the Republican candidates are polishing off their pitches.

Senator Luther Strange, who was appointed to the seat by former Governor Robert Bentley, is making his case that he is the best candidate to support President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“I think it’s incredibly important to demonstrate to the voters that you have the president’s agenda at the forefront. From day one, I have a 100 percent record of supporting the president,” said Strange.

He appeared with Rep. Jim Carns, the chair of Alabama for Trump, and Perry Hooper, a former state senator, at GOP Headquarters on Tuesday. He dismissed his opponents’ claims that they’re a better permanent fir for the office.

“I think it boils down to who works the hardest, who has the most on the ground support, and I’m honored to have the endorsement of the National Rifle Association, for my work with that on behalf of the second amendment,” said Strange. “I’m honored to have the endorsement of the Alabama Farmers Association, because I’m the first Republican in twenty years to serve on the agriculture committee, the largest component of our economy, and I’m proud to have the support of the national right to life groups.”

If none of the eleven Republicans on the ballot wins fifty percent of the vote, the election will go into a run-off between the top two candidates. The general against the Democratic candidate is set for December.