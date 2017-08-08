Trump endorses Strange in Alabama’s GOP Senate primary

The Associated Press Published:
Vice President Mike Pence stands with newly-sworn Alabama Republican Sen. Luther Strange, left, who replaces outgoing Sen. Jeff Sessions, during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. The 63-year-old Strange, sometimes called 'Big Luther' because of his height, will serve until an election is held to fill the seat for the remainder of Sessions' term, when ends in January of 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is endorsing Alabama Sen. Luther Strange in a special GOP primary election next week.

Trump writes on Twitter that Strange “has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement!”

Strange was recently appointed to the Senate seat previously held by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He is being challenged in next week’s Republican primary by a conservative House member, Mo Brooks, and former state chief justice Roy Moore.

Strange has called Trump’s election to the presidency a “biblical miracle.”

