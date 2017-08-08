Two armed suspects flee after robbing Taco Bell in Leeds

(CBS42)

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Leeds Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at a Taco Bell, according to a release issued by the department.

Police were dispatched to the Taco Bell on Ashville Road. Officers spoke to employees who say that two males armed with handguns entered the store and demanded cash.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area.

No employees were injured during the robbery.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.

