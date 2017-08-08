Two women arrested in Albertville for theft of property

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – Two Albertville women were arrested for theft of property, according to Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

Sarah Reynolds, 40 and Bonnie Conley, 44, were arrested and charged with one count of third-degree burglary and one count of third-degree theft property, which are felonies.

Conley stated she drove Reynolds to a residence located on Duck Springs Road where two televisions, clothing items and a safe were stolen.

Both women were booked into the Etowah County Detention Center and later released on $4,000 bond.