Abrams Elementary making plans for lunch room upgrades

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Abrams Elementary school has more renovations on the way, according to Interim Principal Armentress D. Robinson.

The school recently had renovations done to repair mold problems that had teachers and parents concerned at the end of the last school year.

According to Principal Robinson, the school also has plans to make improvements to the cafeteria. Administrators say they are close to unveiling some new ideas.

“We met again to discuss some ways to make it welcoming and more attractive to parents and students when they come to eat breakfast and lunch during the day,” Robinson said. “It’s on the way, it’s on the way.”

No date has been given for the upgrades. Bessemer students returned to school on Monday.