Gov. Ivey awards grant to state prisons for drug rehabilitation program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a grant to the Alabama Department of Corrections to help rehabilitate inmates whose addictions likely led to their incarceration.

The $38,888 grant will supply materials to the voluntary drug rehabilitation programs in 17 prisons and holding facilities across the state.

“There is no question that those who break our laws deserve the proper punishment based on their offenses, but they also deserve an opportunity for rehabilitation,” Ivey said. “If inmates come out of our prisons with the same drug habits they had going in, have we really accomplished anything other than keeping them off the streets? This program aims to help inmates break those addictions and behaviors that so often lead to multiple incarcerations.”

The grant will help support both male and female inmates who join the eight-week treatment program.