Homewood Police searching for missing senior with Alzheimer’s

Published:

(WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is searching for a missing senior man with Alzheimer’s, according to a release from the department.

Charles Frank Norton, 67, was last seen wearing a blue shirt and green cargo shorts while walking away from his residence. Norton has previously been found walking in the Broadway area, in downtown Homewood, and in 5 Points South in Birmingham.

Homewood Police have asked anyone that locates Norton, or who has received information to call them at (205) 332-6200.

