CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center.

Keith Alan Perry left his assigned job location at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Perry is a 62-year-old black man who is 6’3″ and 232 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Perry was wearing a white state uniform.

If you see Perry or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call ADOC at (800) 831-8825.