Krispy Kreme to offer limited-time chocolate “eclipse” doughnut

Neil Costes Published:

You’ve probably heard about the upcoming solar eclipse, but have you heard about the eclipse doughnut?

Krispy Kreme has revealed it plans to offer a limited edition doughnut that swaps the chain’s original Original Glaze for chocolate.

The sweet treats will be available on Monday, August 21, at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada. Krispy Kreme will also give people an early taste during “Hot Light” hours the previous weekend.

Here’s the full announcement from the Krispy Kreme website:

For the first time, Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed® Doughnuts will be eclipsed by a mouth watering chocolate glaze to coincide with the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21 at participating US/CAN shops. Guests also can get an early taste of this limited-time doughnut during evening Hot Light™ hours Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20. Doughnuts available only at participating US/CAN locations only. Product not available in Puerto Rico.

