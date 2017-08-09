Legal Minute: If I’m hurt on the job, do I have to see a company doctor?

By Published: Updated:

On this edition of the Wettermark Keith Legal Minute, Chris Keith answers the question, “If I’m hurt on the job, do I have to see a company doctor?”

Watch the video above to hear Keith explain the answer.

For more on Wettermark Keith check out their website here. You can also call them toll free at 877-715-9300.

And if you have a question you would like to submit CLICK HERE.

And if you want to meet the whole Wettermark Keith team, click here.

You can find past editions of the Wettermark Keith Legal Minute here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s