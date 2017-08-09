Police searching for suspects in 2 Birmingham shootings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to the 9800 block of Redcliff Road around 9 p.m. Officers found a 21-year-old male victim suffering from a gun show wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials also say a 17-year-old showed up at Children’s Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to the forearm and shoulder around the same time. Police do not know where the teen was shot.

If you have any information on either of these shootings, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.

