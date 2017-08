Related Coverage Victim killed in shooting near Palace Gentleman’s Club

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham homicide detectives are attempting to identify and locate a man (pictured) in connection with a homicide that occurred Monday. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Gerald Bailey .

Police say Bailey was killed in a parking lot across from The Palace night club on 3rd Avenue West around 3 a.m. August 7th.

FULL STORY HERE

If you have any information, contact the Birmingham Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.