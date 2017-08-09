Sex offender, former teacher charged after volunteering at elementary school

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — A former Blount County teacher, who pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit text messages to a teenage student in 2014, is in back trouble after investigators said she volunteered at an elementary school this week.

Crystal Clowdus, 35, is charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), according to investigators in Blount County.

“She was volunteering at the Oneonta Elementary School last night,” said Tim Kent, Operations Coordinator for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Clowdus was charged after she was interviewed by authorities Wednesday. Authorities also talked with other people who were at the school.

Clowdus pleaded guilty to sending inappropriate text messages to a 15-year-old student in 2014. As a part of her punishment, Clowdus was required to comply with SORNA.

According to Kent, Clowdus has a child at the school. CBS 42 went by Clowdus’ address for her side of the story.

A reporter wanted to ask if Clowdus had permission or a reason to be at the school, but a man at the property declined comment and said the situation would be handled through the courts.

Kent said the investigation remains ongoing.

“Especially in the schools, we pay attention to our children,” said Kent.

Clowdus’ bond for the alleged SORNA violation was set at $15,000. She was out of jail as of Wednesday evening.

Oneonta City Schools’ Superintendent Tim Nabors told CBS 42 by phone Wednesday that the district remains in the fact gathering stage of the investigation.

More information is expected in a statement Thursday.