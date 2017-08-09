Trussville students pay tribute to 6-year-old Maggie Bowles on first day back to school

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s a bittersweet day for Trussville students. As they head back to class, there is one classmate missing. Maggie Bowles died after a car crash over the summer. The six-year-old was a student at Paine Elementary School. On Wednesday, parents and children paid their own tributes to Maggie, along with staff and faculty at Paine.

Hundreds of people donned pink and mint green, Maggie’s favorite colors, in her honor. They posted hundreds of those outfits in social media photos, so her parents could see their support.

“She was such a precious child with such a will to live,” said Angelica Headley. “She touched so many people with her little spunk, and I know that, having a seven-year-old, I would want people to remember my child.”

Headley also started a book drive in Maggie’s honor, gathering donations for her favorite book, “Just In Case You Ever Wondered.” The book, by author Max Lucado, was a book Maggie’s father read to her almost every night before bed, said Headley. He also read it at her funeral.

“After sitting at her funeral, listening to her dad read this story, it really touched me. I’m an avid reader myself, so later that night, I kind of brainstormed. ‘What can we do to honor this sweet, precious child?’ It just hit me. Let’s get this book into the hands of as many kids as we could.”

So far, the community has raised close to 500 books, far exceeding the original goal of 60. Many of them are now in the hands of students at Paine Elementary. However, the donation drive will continue, all in Maggie’s honor, said Headley.

If you want to donate a copy of the book, you can go to a registry set up for that purpose. https://www.amazon.com/baby-reg/maggiesministryfootprintsministry-maggiesministryfootprintsministry—september-2010-trussville/2OXN5OCX82RM5