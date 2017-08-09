University of Alabama opens Purple Heart parking spot

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama unveiled a new parking spot on campus Wednesday where Purple Heart recipients have their own place to park.

The new parking spot is located at the Ferguson Center parking lot and is designated for students, faculty or staff who have been awarded a Purple Heart. Alabama graduate Evan Van Nostrand applauds the move made by UA. He was wounded twice in Iraq in combat serving as a United States Marine.

“I think it is amazing, and I graduated from here,” Van Nostrand said. That is the reason why I came to school here, the fact that this University has always gone above and beyond for the men and women who have served our country and who continue to serve our country. It is just another thing that makes this university great.”

The Purple Heart is given to men and women who’ve been wounded or killed in combat. UA has two registered Purple Heart recipients in its student body and is a Purple Heart University, a designation given to universities that recognize veterans wounded in combat.