Waste services in the city of Brighton may be in jeopardy

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — There are concerns about waste services in the city of Brighton.

According to a letter from Republic Services Incorporated, city leaders have not paid more than $80,000 in payments. The city has ten days before the services are cut off.

Mayor Brandon Dean sent CBS 42 a statement claiming payment arrangements have been made and assures the services will not be interrupted.

Find Mayor Dean’s full statement below:

Payment arrangements have been made with Republic through direct conversations with the mayor and our regional account manager. Services will not be interrupted. This matter has been politicized by disgruntled Council members who refuse to show up to vote to purchase new fire equipment and hire outsourced landscaping services for the city. The mayor is moving to develop a strategic plan to outline financial priorities for the city moving forward. We will hope to have cooperation from the Council and support from the community.

Dean says he was working to develop a plan to outline the city’s financial priorities.