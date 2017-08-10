3 Gadsden men arrested on charges of distributing heroin, fentanyl

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three suspects were arrested Thursday, accused of distributing opioids, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey.

A federal grand jury returned separate indictments charged each man with multiple counts of distributing the opioid drugs.

29-year-old Michael Antonio Fikes, 26-year-old Dequavious Markell Jones and 29-year-old Devon Shondale Russell were all arrested Thursday. Fikes is charged with three counts of unlawfully distributing fentanyl and one count of unlawfully distributing heroin in January of 2017. Jones is charged with three counts of unlawfully distributing heroin in March and April of 2016m, and Russell is charged with three counts of distributing heroin in Sept. 2016.

“Heroin and opioid use in the Northern District of Alabama has reached epidemic proportions and the results from abusing these drugs are devastating and often deadly,” Posey said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to prosecuting those who put these highly addictive substances on our streets and into the hands of addicts and abusers,” he said.