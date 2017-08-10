Barbers help students look good and feel good on their way back to school

(WIAT) — Back to school preparations include a lot of things such as getting new clothes, new pencils, and pens. With less than 24 hours before the big day, there is another back to school ritual that kids were rushing to take care of – their back to school haircuts.

We could hear the buzz of hair clippers on the day before classes started in Birmingham city schools. Fresh Avenue Barber Shop on the city’s Southside was filling up as the hours were counting down.

The owner, Manny Fresh, said they were going to be jammed packed all day. That’s why Santwain Swain stopped by the barbershop early.

His 11-year-old son, Sabien, will be a sixth grader, leaving Epic for W.J. Christian. Swain has high expectations for his son.

“New school, so I’m expecting new outcomes as well. Especially A’s. I want all A’s this year, so I’m thinking a good haircut will give him that confidence that he needs to start out anyway,” Swain said.

But his son Sabien told me he’s not thinking about school work.

Deciding on the back-to-school haircut is not a task kids take lightly. Owner Manny Fresh says they get really specific about what they want.

“You got your typical light fades, bald fades, you know, a lot of designs for the first day of school,” Fresh said. “Everyone wants to make sure they look clean.”

Barbers feel their number one job is sending kids back to school with the full treatment.

“Getting him ready for this first day so he can be fresh and clean,” said Barber Laquan Jackson. “You look good, you feel good.”

Fresh Avenue Barbershop expected more than 50 kids to get back to school haircuts yesterday alone.