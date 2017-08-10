Birmingham Police capture 83-year-old reported McDonald’s shooter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have taken an 83-year-old man in custody in connection with a shooting that reportedly took place at a McDonald’s, according to a release from the department.

Lawrence Perry, 83, has been charged with the shooting that took place inside the restaurant on Dennison Avenue on Monday. He is currently being held on a $75,000 bond for Attempted Murder at Jefferson County Jail, according to the release.

RELEASE: Birmingham Police searching for 83-year-old suspect after McDonald’s shooting

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.