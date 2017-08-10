CBS 42 Two-A-Days: Woodlawn Colonels

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- It’s a new era at Woodlawn High School as the Colonels try to recapture the glory days. This season they do it with a very familiar face.

George Bates was let go at Minor last season after going 11-2. We know the man can coach. It’s just a matter of how quick his kids can catch on to his teachings.

Bates takes over a team that won a total of four games the last four years. It’s a culture change at Woodlawn, but it’s all for the better.

“The kids have been very receptive, the administration has been very supportive,” Bates said. “I was able to bring in my whole staff, so that gave me a sense of comfort. Kids are kids. They understand now, the countdown. It’s only a few weeks until the first game, so the excitement is there. They’re reaping some of the things we’ve sold in previous practices.”

Check out the video preview of Woodlawn above!

