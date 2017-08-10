Jason Aldean plays softball with Pelham first responders

Jason Aldean plays softball with Pelham's first responders. Courtesy Pelham PD/Facebook.

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Country music star Jason Aldean got his old boots in some new dirt before he got ready for his show Thursday night at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.

Aldean was joined by Pelham’s finest: the Pelham Police Department and the Pelham Fire Department formed a team to take on Aldean and his crew for a couple fun games of softball.

The Pelham Police Department posted photos from the game on their Facebook page (he wasn’t actually wearing boots). Check them out in our gallery below:

Jason Aldean plays softball in Pelham, AL

 

