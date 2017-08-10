John Carroll High gets technology upgrades over the summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — School leaders at John Carroll Catholic High School say technology has been a major concentration for the school over the summer.

Students starting school this year will return to a campus with a thriving wireless internet connection. Principal Joe O’Toole says they have renovated their wireless system and upgraded all routers and wiring to make it more robust.

The school also purchased three new Chrome carts with 30 laptops and chrome books per cart.

O’Toole says they are one step closer to becoming a one-to-one school.

“It’s not just that it’s the wave of the future, but to me, it’s the essence of education,” O’Toole said. “In a well-designed and supported electronic world, we can bring the latest and greatest immediately, like in real time, to students. We still use a number of text books, but we’re moving to e-books.”

The principal says they are expanding their resources for students to find the right fit for extra curricular activities as well.