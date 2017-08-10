Lakeview sewer bills totaling $10,000

LAKEVIEW, Ala (WIAT) — Residents in Lakeview are trying to figure out what to do after receiving months of sewer bills with charges totaling in the thousands of dollars.

The private company in charge of the sewer in the Tuscaloosa County town has sent bills to several customers with dozens of added charges. Nicole Slone says she’s been paying her bill on time, and each month the total amount goes up. In addition, her checks are being mailed back to her without being cashed.

“The only thing I know is it’s crazy to pay $92 for this year and then get a bill close to $11,000,” Sloan said.

Lakeview’s mayor, Paul Calhoun, told CBS 42 prior to a town council meeting that he plans to convene a task force to investigate the issue. A 4 person panel is already in place that’s designed to regulate the pricing and communicate directly with the company to set rate hikes.

Residents who showed up at Thursday’s town council meeting were told to fill out a complaint form related to the issue. Slone says she also plans to file a complaint with the State Attorney General’s office.