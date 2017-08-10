Man pulls out gun at Zaxby’s because his chicken fingers are too small

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some restaurant workers on edge following a scary incident over chicken fingers at a local Zaxby’s.

Columbus Police report says a customer grew angry, causing a scene at the chain restaurant’s location on Buena Vista Road. Some reported to police and WRBL News 3 they saw the man with a gun.

Employee Juanakee White tells News 3 she was a witness to the entire event. She says a customer began to complain about the size of a chicken finger.

“He said they weren’t big enough,” White says. “The manager asked do you want me to replace your meal? He said yes, that’s fine. He still kind of argued with her, and she said well I’ll replace it to make you happy.”

White continues at some point after being difficult, the customer went outside.

“He just went to the car got a pistol was proceeding to come back in and everybody ran to the back and the customers were running to the back…running to the other side,” she says.

From there, Columbus police were called.

“And that was it…we thought that was it,” says White. “After the police left the first time he came back.”

Another frenzy broke out with employees and customers scrambling for safety.

“They say he had a gun so we ran back to the back again and got in the refrigerator and called the police again and they came back.”- says White.

Columbus Police also weigh in to News 3 on the progress of the investigation. Lt. Bill Gasaway describes the man’s first reported incident.

“He came back in, employees got scared and they called 911 and said he may have a gun and that’s why officers came up here but from what I’m being told there was no gun seen…not anything like that,” he says.

Zaxby’s management chose to keep the Buena Vista Road location open until closing time.

Police say at this time they believe there is no more risk. They will begin reviewing the Zaxby’s surveillance as early as Wednesday.