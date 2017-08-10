Marsh to run for re-election to Alabama state Senate seat

By Published: Updated:
FILE -- In this photo taken April 16, 2013, Sen. President Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, discusses a private school tax credit bill during a public hearing in Montgomery, Ala. The Alabama Supreme Court blocked one of the lawsuits challenging a new law that provides state tax credits for some students attending private schools on Friday, Sept. 20, 2013. Members of the Alabama Education Association had sued legislators. Marsh is one of the legislators who was sued. Marsh said he was glad to see the court block AEA's efforts to stop the school choice law. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, file)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh is running for re-election to his state Senate seat.

Marsh made the announcement Wednesday following months of speculation about his political future.

The Republican from Anniston has led the Alabama Senate since Republicans won a majority in 2010. He was first elected in 1998.

Marsh had been mulling a run for governor in 2018. He also considered a bid for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former U.S. Senate seat.

In a statement, Marsh said education and infrastructure improvement will be priorities for the next four years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s