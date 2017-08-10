Neighbors concerned about safety for kids walking near Homewood Middle School



HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors are concerned about safety for children walking to and from Homewood Middle School because of an inconsistent sidewalk along Valley Avenue

There is one stretch of sidewalk across from the school. However, the sidewalk does not stretch the entire length of the road.

CBS 42 spotted multiple children walking close to the busy road during Thursday’s dismissal.

“I’ve seen a few close calls with after school children,” Sha’kinah Mays said.

Many of the kids live in apartments across from the school, and some are able to use the complex property to get home.

Others, walk along Valley Avenue.

“Pretty dangerous since we don’t have a sidewalk that fully comes down the full road here,” said Mays.

A Homewood Police officer helps children get safely across the road in a cross-walk. A section of sidewalk on the other side has overgrown brush that makes it difficult for pedestrians to keep from creeping close to the road.

“It’s kind of hard to really walk through,” said Mays.

Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer told CBS 42 that Alabama Department of Transportation grading requirements might making adding some sidewalks difficult, especially along areas off a hill.

McBrayer said the city is in discussions to try and improve the walkability near the school.

A portion of the land is in the city limits of Birmingham. Councilor Valerie Abbot represents the area and said she has not received any complaints from her constituents.

Abbot said she would be open to having any conversation that might improve safety.

Homewood Councilor Britt Thames, who represents Ward 1 – Place 2, told CBS 42 that finishing the current stretch of sidewalk is a high priority.

Thames said it could be a year or so until the project is completed.