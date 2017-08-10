Pelham City Schools prepares traffic plans for first day of school

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pelham City Schools will welcome students back to class on Thursday. This year, the school system is opening its brand new school Pelham Park Middle School.

The new middle school will house around 700 students from the area.

The first day of school brings heavy morning traffic around school zones. Police will be on hand to help direct traffic around the new middle school.

School buses and cars will make their way off Highway 31 into Pelham Middle. There will be signs set up directing vehicles on what route to take to help with traffic flow. Parents will drop their kids off in front of the school. There will also be an overflow staging area.

“We are asking that everyone takes it slow,” said Principal Justin Hefner. “Be mindful as students are crossing to get in the building and be patient with the process.”

Click here to view the detailed traffic plan for Pelham Middle School.