Person of interest sought after over 100 shots fired at Tuscaloosa parking deck

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. WIAT) — Tuscaloosa investigators are looking for a person of interest as well as information in a shooting case.

According to Kip Hart with TPD, officers responded on July 23 around 11:20 p.m. to a parking deck at 2330 Jack Warner Parkway on a report of multiple shots fired. The caller reported hearing over 40 shots fired from the top of the deck and seeing several cars flee.

Officers arrived to find over 100 shell casings and several bullet holes in a building attached to the deck. Officers then met with two subjects who told them their vehicles were shot into while they were on the parking deck.

Offiers retrieved security camera footage showing more than 20 cars pulling onto the top floor and the occupants getting out. Investigators were told two women had agreed to fight; according to witnesses, they were fighting when others began to fight, and then several people started shooting. The video shows at least two people shooting at vehicles as they fled the deck.

Investigators released video stills of one person they say was on the parking deck; he’s considered a person of interest and officers want to talk to him.

Investigators are asking that anyone who was on the parking deck, can identify the person in the pictures, or has any information about what happened to please contact law enforcement or Crimestoppers.