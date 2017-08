TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama State Troopers confirm to CBS 42 they are on the scene of a fatal crash in Duncanville.

One person was killed in a collision involving a pick-up truck and 18 wheeler. The wreck happened on Highway 82 around 9 a.m.

Both east and west bound lanes are closed.

More: wreck happened around 9am. Both east and west bound lanes are closed. ALEA is investigating pic.twitter.com/LOXJn3Aaxm — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) August 10, 2017

