Tuscaloosa County moves to house all emergency dispatch operations under one roof

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A brand new facility is under construction that will house the 911 Operations Dispatch for every agency in Tuscaloosa County.

The 16 million dollar Emergency Operations and Communications Center will house the Sheriff’s Office, Northport, Tuscaloosa Police and fire Departments, and ambulance dispatches all under one roof.

Officials say that having everyone in the same facility will improve response times.

“It brings everyone under one roof not only for everyday events like basic calls but also multi-jurisdictional calls,” said Tuscaloosa County 911 Director Rod Coleman. “It will be easier to communicate with each other and they can be more efficient as far as cell phone technology also.”

Officials expect the center to be finished by December. They are looking to hire 25-30 workers to staff the facility.