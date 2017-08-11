ATF offering $5,000 reward for information in gun store burglary

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for stealing firearms from Pawn Your Bond.

Pawn Your Bond located on County Road 437 was burglarized on August 6, 2017. Approximately 7 guns were reported stolen to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. ATF investigators are conducting an inventory to determine exactly how many firearms were stolen.

ATF is offering a reward of $2,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), for a total award amount of $5,000.

Anyone with information should contact the ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867). You can also call the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 734-0342.