BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a senior citizen that has been missing since Wednesday, according to a release from the department.

Jule Jennings, 83, was last seen traveling on foot on the 1400 block of 32nd Street in Ensley around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Jennings is also a diabetic, according to the police.

Anyone who has seen Jennings is asked to call Birmingham Police.