CBS 42 Two-A-Days: Thompson Warriors

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT)- While Alabama freshman Tua Tagovailoa competes for playing time at quarterback, his younger brother is in full practice mode as a junior at Thompson High School.

Taulia Tagovailoa’s coaches say he’s the real deal. One of them even said he’s the best high school quarterback he’s ever seen.

“He’s just very accurate, good arm strength, good pocket presence,” linebacker Jalen Rayam said. “He’s quicker than you think. He doesn’t look quick, but he’s very quick. He’s the best quarterback I’ve faced. He’s the closest thing to a college quarterback I’ve seen other than college quarterbacks.”

Tagovailoa and his family moved to Alabaster when Tua came to Alabama. Thompson will need his skills when they face Hapeville, Ga. in week one.

“We’re going to see as much speed out of that team as anybody in our region will have,” head coach Mark Freeman said. “They’ll have speed everywhere, so we’ll get to see speed.”

