BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The intersection of 16th Street North and 21st Avenue is closed for the rest of the day due to a derailed train.

According to railroad officials with BNSF Railway, parts of the track shifted causing four train cars to derail. The railroad company is bringing in heavy equipment to move the train so that they can repair the tracks.

WIAT will continue to keep you updated on the status of the intersection.