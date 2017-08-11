Doug Jones gets big endorsement from Joe Biden

By Published:
FILE - In this July 21, 2015, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable discussion at the Advanced Manufacturing Center at Community College of Denver. Biden and his wife are retreating from Washington for a week in South Carolina with little on their schedule but a momentous decision to make: whether he should run for president. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

(WIAT) — Vice President Joe Biden has thrown his support behind Doug Jones who is in the running for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions.

Biden announced his support for the Democratic candidate saying that he’s fought his entire life for justice. He mentioned Jones’ prosecution of the Klansmen who bombed the 16th Street Baptist Church.

In his recorded statement, Biden concluded with, “He’ll take that same energy and drive and fight for you and your families in the Senate – for a higher minimum wage, for fair, affordable health care, for good schools for all our kids. Doug Jones will make a great U.S. Senator so please make sure you get out and vote on Tuesday – and I’m hoping you’ll vote for my friend, Doug Jones.”

The primary election is on August 15th. Click here to find your polling place.

