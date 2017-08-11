Rachel on the Road: The Birmingham Candy Company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) —

If you have a sweet tooth, we made a stop this week that will make you very happy! There’s only one candy company in Birmingham that makes every treat from scratch, and it’s called The Birmingham Candy Company! Go figure. Cassie and Wayne Bolden are the owners and makers. The married duo make every piece of candy and manage the container store, pop ups, and farmer’s market sales.

It all started when the couple tested out their delicious recipes at their wedding! It was such a hit, they created the company and started selling at farmer’s markets and pop ups around town. Now the caramel, chocolates, etc. are sold in a container store at Railroad Park. A brick and mortar is in the near future for The Birmingham Candy Company.

To pick up some sweet treats, click here. There you will find the hours of operation and list of all the candy you can try.

