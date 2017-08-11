Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects after guns stolen during pawn shop break-in

GOOD HOPE, Ala. (WIAT) — The search is on for two suspects the Cullman County Sheriff Office believes broke into a Good Hope pawn shop, smashed display cases, and made off with several firearms.

The break-in happened in the early morning hours of August 6th, according to investigators. No one was hurt during the burglary at Pawn Your Bond pawn shop, but plenty of damage was done.

“Criminals and bad guys are going to look for ways to get property,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “One of the easiest ways, if I’m a bad guy, and I can’t go buy a gun, then I’m going to break into something and steal one.”

Gentry doesn’t believe this was an isolated case. He says there is a pattern of a larger crime spree, a group of criminals breaking into businesses along I-65 and 20/59.

“People that are not from here will come and look for something quick to steal or to break into,” Gentry said.

Gentry estimates between four and ten interstate businesses have been targeted over the last year. He says there are steps others can take to protect themselves.

“One of the things, very good camera systems. We live in a media age today. We tell all of our business owners, have a very good camera, have resources like that,” Gentry said. “You can have some internal devices, bars or something like that to prevent people from just busting a window and coming in.”

There is a $5,000 reward for information in this case. You can call the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms at 800-ATF-GUNS or the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 734-0342 to leave information.